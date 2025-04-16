Ukraine will do everything to ensure that decisions on security contingent are executed promptly – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will do everything to ensure that political decisions on the security contingent are implemented as quickly as possible.

He said this in an evening address following a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"Defense Minister Umerov has just made a report on communication and joint work with our partners in Europe: there will be new support packages, and we are also preparing a new security architecture - all the specific details of how the security contingent of partners in Ukraine can function. We, for our part, will do everything to ensure that political decisions on the contingent are implemented as quickly as possible when there is time for this," the President said.

Zelenskyy also informed that he had discussed with diplomats the upcoming meetings in the coming weeks.

"Possible meetings here in Europe, cooperation with the United States, as well as relations with other nations – all countries strong enough to have a real impact on diplomacy. It must be equally clear across all regions of the world that the sole cause of this war is Russia. The root of the problem sits in Moscow, in the Kremlin – that is why there is still not even a ceasefire, let alone anything more substantial. It has now been 36 days since the United States proposed a full and unconditional halt to strikes – in the air, at sea, and on land. Ukraine accepted this proposal immediately, more than a month ago. Russia continues to ignore it to this day and still faces no consequences. That is the core problem," the president stated.

Read more: EU still lacks clarity on necessary forces to guarantee Ukraine’s security - Kallas