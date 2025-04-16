US softens calls for Ukraine to pay back aid from $300bn to $100bn - Bloomberg

The United States may have softened its demands for reimbursement of aid provided by the United States after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Bloomberg writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

This happened during the discussion of the fossil fuel deal, sources said.

After a round of talks in Washington last week, the Donald Trump administration reduced its aid estimate from $300 billion to about $100 billion. This brings the amount closer to Kyiv's own estimate.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States had provided about $100 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

To recap, in late March, US President Donald Trump said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to abandon the rare earth metals agreement.

On March 23, Kyiv received a new draft agreement from the US side on control over Ukraine's critical mineral resources and energy assets. However, the United States does not offer Ukraine any security guarantees and is "aggressively expanding its previous demands."

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed that Ukraine had received a new text of the agreement. According to her, the Ukrainian side is studying it and will try to reach a consensus with its American partners.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the leak of information about the latest US proposal for a minerals deal.

