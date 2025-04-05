Several Ukrainian officials have been subjected to polygraph tests over leak of details of US-Ukraine minerals deal - Financial Times.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the leak of information about the latest US proposal for a minerals deal.

According to Censor.NET, the Financial Times reported this with reference to government sources.

The investigation, as noted, followed the publication of details of the draft agreement by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who said he had received a copy of the agreement.

At a briefing on March 28, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that he found the leak of the American document "strange."

"I wonder who is passing on this information," he said.

Officials said that lie detector tests were conducted among employees of several ministries, but declined to provide further details or specify how many people were questioned.

Read more: Zelenskyy: United States will soon tighten sanctions against Russia over its unwillingness to end the war

The Office of the President of Ukraine declined to comment. The Security Service said it was acting within the law and kept some details of its activities confidential.

The newspaper notes that the Trump administration's latest minerals proposal significantly expands on its earlier offer, but still does not provide Ukraine with any official security guarantees.

Ukrainian officials have said they were caught off guard by the scale of the latest US demands and consider some parts of Washington's proposal politically untenable.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had chosen a law firm to handle the minerals deal with the US.