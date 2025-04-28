Ukraine and US have agreed that aid already provided will not be included in mineral resources agreement, - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine and the US agreed that the agreement on minerals would not include the aid that Washington had provided before the document was signed.

The Prime Minister spoke about his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as part of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States for the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings.

During the meeting with Bessent, a separate topic of conversation was the resource agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

"Our legal teams are working on the document. We are making good progress. The main thing is to clearly define our red lines, the agreement must comply with European obligations and not contradict the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine. It must be ratified by the Parliament," said Shmyhal.

The prime minister stressed that Ukraine had agreed not to count the US assistance already provided in the minerals deal.

"We have reached an agreement that the document does not count the assistance provided before it was signed," the Prime Minister said.

We would like to remind you that recently, American leader Donald Trump said that Ukraine "under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy" had not been signing an agreement on rare earth resources for three weeks. The answer should be "immediate".

On Sunday, 27 April, Trump's adviser Mike Waltz said that a deal between the US and Ukraine on minerals would soon be concluded.

