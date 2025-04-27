Trump is determined - Waltz says minerals deal will be done soon

An agreement between the US and Ukraine on minerals will soon be concluded.

This was stated by US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz in a commentary to Fox News, Censor.NET reports .

According to Waltz, the Ukrainian and American teams were actively working on the document over the weekend.

"The negotiators worked hard over the weekend. This primarily applies to both Secretary Bessent (head of the US Treasury - ed.) and the president. It will be concluded, the president is determined to do so," the Trump adviser said.

As a reminder, US leader Donald Trump recently said that Ukraine "under the leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy" has not signed an agreement on rare earth resources for three weeks. The answer should be "immediate."

