Ukraine has yet signed final minerals deal with United States. This must happen "immediately – Trump

U.S. leader Donald Trump stated that Ukraine, "headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy," has delayed signing a rare earth agreement for three weeks. He emphasized that the response must be "immediate."

He said this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

Trump hopes for an "immediate" signing.

"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. "It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed immediately," he wrote.

At the same time, according to Trump, work on a general peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is "going smoothly": "Success seems to be in the future!".

