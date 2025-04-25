Ukraine submitted its proposals to United States in London regarding security framework similar to NATO’s Article 5 – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation, during a meeting in London, handed over its response to the U.S. "peace proposals," including suggestions concerning the deployment of forces and a security framework for Ukraine, in line with the principles of NATO’s Article 5.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"There were American proposals or a vision, and in London, a working group consisting of our colleagues from Europe and the U.S. presented our vision in response to the proposals put forward by the United States. There are answers there," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the proposals concern security guarantees, particularly as an alternative to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

The President emphasized that Ukraine’s accession to NATO depends not on Russia’s wishes, but primarily on the allied position of Ukraine’s partners.

"And therefore, if there is no such position at the moment, we need security guarantees. We are absolutely open about this — it has been outlined in the paper — I don't even know how to call it, because it is not yet a finalized document; these are proposals and our responses to those proposals. It includes completely constructive suggestions, as I mentioned, regarding the deployment of forces and a format similar to Article 5. Not Article 5 itself, but specifically the forces and protection envisaged under Article 5 in NATO member states," Zelenskyy concluded.

Peace talks in London

As a reminder, on April 23, peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine were held in London. Ukrainian, French, British, German, and American officials participated in the dialogue.

The Ukrainian delegation also held a meeting with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine.

Initially, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff were expected to represent the United States. However, on April 22, it became known that they had declined to travel to London. As a result, only Special Envoy Keith Kellogg represented the United States.

The Ukrainian side was represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

