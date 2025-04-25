Ukraine lacks sufficient weapons to retake Crimea – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea, which remains temporarily occupied by Russia.

The head of state announced this in Kyiv during a visit to the site of the Russian attack on April 24, according to Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"It’s about weapons — not people; our people are the most important. And to say that we have no army is not true. However, I agree with President Trump that Ukraine lacks sufficient weapons to regain control over the Crimean Peninsula," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also noted that other countries have different means to help Ukraine reclaim Crimea, including strengthening sanctions against Russia.

On April 24, US President Donald Trump said that no one is asking Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory because the peninsula was lost "many years ago."

On April 25, US President Donald Trump said that occupied Crimea ‘will stay with Russia.’