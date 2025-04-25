Crimea will remain with Russia - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the occupied Crimea will "stay with Russia".

He said this in an interview with Time, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in an hour-long interview on April 22, 2025, the US leader said:

I think the war started when they started talking about joining NATO. ... Crimea will remain with Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the United States expects Ukraine to respond to the "final proposal" of US President Donald Trump, which includes freezing the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

US President Donald Trump has said that no one is asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory because the peninsula was lost "many years ago."

Read more: Von der Leyen wants to meet Trump at Pope’s funeral - Politico