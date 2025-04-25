Von der Leyen wants to meet Trump at Pope’s funeral - Politico
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to have a conversation with US President Donald Trump at the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025.
This is reported by Politico, Censor.NET reports.
A spokesman for the European Commission said that although a meeting with Trump is not currently planned, any opportunity to talk to key world leaders will be "used."
Von der Leyen has not yet met with Trump since he returned to the presidency earlier this year.
