Zelenskyy is not asked to recognize Crimea as Russian, but situation for Ukraine is terrible, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that no one is asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory because the peninsula was lost "many years ago."
Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.
"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy boasts on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that "Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about". This statement is very harmful for peace talks with Russia, as Crimea was lost many years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama and is not even a subject of discussion.
No one is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn't he fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without firing a shot?" - the American president said.
According to him, Crimea was also home to the main bases of Russian submarines many years before Obama's "transfer".
"It is precisely because of such incendiary statements as Zelenskyy's that it is so difficult to resolve this war. He has nothing to brag about! The situation for Ukraine is terrible -- it can get peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country. I have nothing to do with Russia, but I have a lot to do with the desire to save an average of five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week who are dying for no reason. The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but extend the killing field, and no one wants that! We are very close to an agreement, but the man who "has no cards to play" must finally do it. I look forward to helping Ukraine and Russia get out of this complete and utter madness that would never have started if I had been president!" - Trump added.
