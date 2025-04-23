US President Donald Trump has said that no one is asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory because the peninsula was lost "many years ago."

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy boasts on the front page of The Wall Street Journal that "Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about". This statement is very harmful for peace talks with Russia, as Crimea was lost many years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama and is not even a subject of discussion.

No one is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn't he fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without firing a shot?" - the American president said.

According to him, Crimea was also home to the main bases of Russian submarines many years before Obama's "transfer".

