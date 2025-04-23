ENG
Rubio will not go to London because Kyiv rejected the US proposal to recognize occupation of Crimea - NYT

Why Rubio refused to go to talks in London

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend a meeting in London to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. This is because Kyiv has rejected one of the key US proposals. We are talking about recognizing the occupation of Crimea.

This is reported by The New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, despite Rubio's absence, representatives of the United States, Europe and Ukraine will still hold a meeting in London. However, the US Secretary of State refused to attend after President Zelenskyy rejected the possibility that Ukraine would accept an agreement recognizing occupied Crimea as Russian territory.

The State Department tried to soften Rubio's decision. Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the reason was the Secretary of State's schedule, not his decision not to attend the meeting.

The day before, the media reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Representative Steven Witkoff would not attend a meeting with the delegations of Ukraine and Europe in London on Wednesday, April 23.

The United States expects Ukraine to respond to US President Donald Trump's "final offer", which includes a freeze on the front line, security guarantees for Ukraine, the US "recognition" of Crimea as part of Russia, and the lifting of sanctions against the aggressor.

Read more: U.S. "peace plan" for war in Ukraine to be discussed at London meeting – Bloomberg

