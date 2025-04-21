U.S. "peace plan" for war in Ukraine to be discussed at London meeting – Bloomberg

U.S. representatives will hold talks in London on Wednesday, April 23, with Ukrainian and European representatives, as U.S. President Donald Trump insists on a peace deal to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the meeting should be a continuation of the talks in Paris last week, where the United States shared proposals for a ceasefire and a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg are expected to meet with the foreign ministers and national security advisors of France, Germany, the UK and Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg's sources, the plans for the talks are still being finalized and may change.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, April 23, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France will meet in London for a new round of talks. The parties will discuss an unconditional ceasefire.

Last week, as Bloomberg reported, the United States presented its allies with proposals for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, including the definition of conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against Moscow in the event of a prolonged ceasefire.