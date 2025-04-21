ENG
There is high probability that deal between Russia and Ukraine will be reached this week - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that there is a high probability that a Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire agreement will be reached this week.

Trump said this at an Easter event at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, recent US meetings with Russia and Ukraine have been "very good".

He promised to talk about it in more detail in the "next three days".

The day before, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia would "make a deal" next week.

