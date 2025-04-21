Trump ’strongly supports’ Hegseth, White House says

US President Donald Trump continues to trust Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth after reports that he shared military plans with Signal.

According to Censor.NET, citing CNN, this was stated by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

"I spoke with him this morning, and he is firmly behind him," she said.

According to her, "the entire Pentagon" is working against Hegseth because "there are people there who like the changes he's trying to make."

Levitt also said that no classified information was exchanged in the Signal chat room where Hughes was present. At the same time, she criticized Pentagon officials for allegedly "leaking" classified information to journalists.

The media reported that US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was discussing the details of the strikes on the Houthis not only in a chat room that happened to include Atlantic magazine editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. There was another chat room that included Hagesse's wife, brother, and lawyer.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally joined a closed chat in Signal, where members of the US presidential administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Trump also said he was "unaware" of the report by The Atlantic journalist, who was accidentally added to a secret Signal chat where members of his administration discussed strikes on Yemen.

Subsequently, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth denied that US military plans were discussed in the chat room and accused The Atlantic's editor-in-chief of "spreading fake news."

