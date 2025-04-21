Trump: I hope Russia and Ukraine will reach deal this week

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia will "make a deal" next week.

The American leader wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"Hopefully Russia amd Ukraine will make a deal this week (in the US, the week starts on Sunday - ed.). Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune," the US president said.

Earlier, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that next week a US delegation would travel to London to take part in talks to end the war in Ukraine.

