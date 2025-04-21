New round of ceasefire talks in Ukraine to be held in London on April 23 - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on Wednesday, April 23, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain, and France will meet in London for a new round of talks. The parties will discuss the conditions for an unconditional ceasefire.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just spoken with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We had a good and detailed conversation. Our representatives will be working in London on Wednesday. Ukraine, Britain, France, the United States," he noted.

The President emphasized that unconditional ceasefire should be the first step to peace, and this Easter showed that Russia's actions were the reason for the prolongation of the war.

"We are ready to continue moving as constructively as possible to achieve an unconditional ceasefire with further ensuring the establishment of real and lasting peace. I am grateful to all partners who help," he said.

Zelenskyy and Starmer also discussed joint work in European security formats.

Earlier it was reported that a full and comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine could be agreed in London this week.