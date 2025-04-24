Zelenskyy: I respect Trump’s approach to peace, but it’s wrong to say Ukraine started this war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine views the United States as a strong and influential strategic partner. That is why it is painful for Ukrainians to hear accusations suggesting that Kyiv started the full-scale war, rather than Russia.

the head of state said this in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

"We know that the United States has assumed the role of a broker in this war.. And that is a choice the United States has made. But we view the United States as a strong strategic partner with influence. And we would very much like to see both of these strengths applied to Russia — for that power to be directed toward Russia, because it is the aggressor. We would also very much like to have a shared understanding that Russia is the aggressor, not us," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine wants the US "not to seek balance in these words."

"I deeply respect that Trump is looking for ways to achieve peace. That is his approach. But it should not be said that Ukraine started this war. I believe that hearing such things is painful for our people. That is why we reacted the way we did," the president emphasized.

He also stated that Russians will always want and desire the destruction of the United States.

"We were born in the Soviet Union. We grew up with this in schools. This is the policy of the Soviet Union. But we (Ukraine) are fighting for your rights as well as our own... I will defend the dignity of Ukraine. I am the president, I am the guarantor of the Constitution," Zelenskyy added.

Recall that the day before, US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky of ‘incompetence’ and reiterated that ‘three people’ are to blame for the war started by Russia: Zelenskyy, Biden, and Putin.

