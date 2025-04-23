Zelenskyy is moving in wrong direction in peace talks, Trump is frustrated – White House (updated)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in peace talks.

This was stated by the White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"The president (US President Donald Trump - ed.) is frustrated. His patience is running out. He wants to see peace. He wants the killing to stop," Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

She added that Russia and Ukraine need to be ready to end the war.

"And unfortunately, President Zelenskyy seems to be moving in the wrong direction," Leavitt added.

The White House spokeswoman added that the United States is annoyed that Zelenskyy is trying to negotiate using megaphone diplomacy.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible withdrawal of United States from negotiations: This is loss of strategic partner

"As President Trump rightly pointed out, it was President Obama who allowed Russia to seize Crimea back in 2014. The President is not asking Ukraine to recognize Crimea — no one has. He’s asking both sides to come to the negotiating table, acknowledging that this war has been brutally drawn out. In a good deal, both parties walk away a little unhappy," said the White House spokesperson.

Levitt also criticized Zelenskyy for "trying to conduct peace talks through the press," calling it "unacceptable to the President" and stressing that the negotiation process must take place behind closed doors.

"The President’s national security team and his advisors have invested a tremendous amount of time, energy, and effort into ending this war. American taxpayers have funded billions of dollars toward these efforts. Enough is enough. The President is frustrated. His patience is running out," Leavitt added.

As a reminder, Trump criticized Zelenskyy's statement on Crimea and said that the situation for Ukraine is "terrible."