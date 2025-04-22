Zelenskyy on possible withdrawal of United States from negotiations: This is loss of strategic partner

The US withdrawal from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will mean the loss of a strategic partner.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

"We would not want America to withdraw from this assistance, because it is not only about aid, it is also about intelligence, ballistics, and lives. And in principle, I think this is the loss of a strategic partner," Zelenskyy said during a briefing.

The President emphasized that Ukraine and the United States are allies, while Russia is a historical enemy of America.

"We very much hope that President Trump will support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia. And we really believe in it," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, on April 18, Donald Trump said that the United States could withdraw from the negotiations on the war between Ukraine and Russia if one of the parties makes it very difficult to reach a peace agreement.