Ukraine is ready for unconditional ceasefire, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

At the talks in London, the Ukrainian delegation has a mandate to discuss an unconditional ceasefire or a partial ceasefire.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"In the coming days, Ukraine will greatly intensify its diplomatic work. Tomorrow, our team will meet in London in the Europe format, namely France, Britain, Germany, and Ukraine. Our team has a mandate tomorrow to discuss an unconditional ceasefire or a partial ceasefire. We are ready for this stage," the Head of State said.

He added that the ceasefire is "the desire and proposal of the United States, the desire of European colleagues and the support of Ukraine."

"Ukraine is ready to agree to an unconditional ceasefire. That phrase contains the answer — unconditional means without any conditions. A ceasefire means no strikes on our territory and, accordingly, no mirror responses. If the ceasefire is only partial, then we are ready to respond accordingly. If there are no strikes on energy infrastructure, we won’t strike energy infrastructure in return. And if Russia refrains from using long-range weapons, Ukraine will also refrain from using long-range weapons," President Zelenskyy said.

