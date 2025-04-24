ENG
Zelenskyy gave an interview to American journalist Ben Shapiro. VIDEO

American journalist Ben Shapiro interviewed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I came to Ukraine to interview President Zelenskyy. The first part of our conversation will be broadcast tomorrow (24 April - Ed.) on The Ben Shapiro Show," he said.

The day before, Shapiro also met with the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Asman.

