David Sacks, US President Donald Trump's adviser on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, believes that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not give up Crimea, a deal with him will be impossible.

According to Censor.NET, Sacks wrote about this in the social network X.

"Crimea should be the easiest concession for Zelensky," the post reads.

Sacks explained that:

Crimea has been part of Russia for the last decade.

The vast majority of the peninsula's population is ethnic Russian. Sacks here also refers to Western polls showing that these people want to be Russian citizens.

Ukraine does not have the military capability to retake Crimea. The catastrophic summer counter-offensive of 2023 made this absolutely clear.

"If Zelensky won’t concede this, he won’t concede anything, so a deal with him is impossible," the Trump adviser concludes.

