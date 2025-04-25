Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from United States, similar to those provided to Israel, along with Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects that the security guarantees from the United States will be as strong as those given to Israel. Security guarantees are needed on land, in the air, and at sea.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while speaking with journalists, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

"There is an issue that I am discussing... regarding security guarantees from the United States of America. We really want them to be as strong as those of Israel, at a minimum," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, security guarantees are needed on land, in the air, and at sea.

Also, as the president said, Ukraine is expecting a military contingent from European partners.

"We are working on the infrastructure for security guarantees. Even in areas where European troops are present, we are discussing a U.S. backstop," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, he told U.S. President Donald Trump that for Ukraine, a "backstop" does not necessarily mean "boots on the ground" inside Ukraine.

In addition, the head of state emphasized that Ukraine needs Patriot air defense systems to protect against Russian aerial attacks.

