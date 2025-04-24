Zelenskyy: White House clash with Trump helped neither Ukraine nor U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in late February did not go as he had hoped and helped neither the United States nor Ukraine.

He stated this in an interview with Ben Shapiro, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state noted that following the exchange in the Oval Office, Ukrainian and U.S. representatives held "many meetings — not enough to end the war, but still positive ones."

"Our team began working together with the United States. And I see some positive developments in that," he said.

Recalling the spat with Trump and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Zelenskyy noted that he "repeatedly said that we needed this meeting."

"We (Ukraine and the US – ed.) had to discuss various issues. We had various meetings, some fruitful and some more philosophical, I would say, at different stages of our lives. And the meeting with President Trump was also one of them," he said.

"Therefore, I believe that the meeting in the Oval Office did not help Ukraine. It did not help the United States," the president emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and the US must demonstrate "a path to ending this war."

"We count on a strategic partnership in which we have always respected the people of the United States and the choices of the United States, and the support that comes from the United States. And so I think we will have more fruitful meetings with President Trump," the head of state added.

Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

"Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed and raised their voices during their meeting in the Oval Office

After that, the US media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was leaving the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had "shown disrespect".

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

On the evening of March 4, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace.

Shortly afterward, Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking address to the U.S. Congress.

According to the former U.S. president, he received an "important letter" from Zelenskyy expressing Ukraine’s intention to sign an agreement on natural resources, as well as readiness to engage in talks aimed at achieving a strong and lasting peace. Trump also said that his administration is engaged in serious discussions with the Russian side and stressed that he had received "strong signals that they [the Russians] are ready for peace."

Later, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, clarified that the "letter" Trump referred to was, in fact, a post made by Zelenskyy on X (formerly Twitter).

