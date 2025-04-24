Zelenskyy on Russia’s massive strike: Today’s attack is one of most difficult and brazen carried out by Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky called today’s massive missile and drone strike by Russia one of the most difficult and brazen since the start of the full-scale war, linking it to Russia’s attempts to pressure the United States.

He said this during a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Censor.NET reports.

"Today’s attack is undoubtedly one of the most difficult and brazen carried out by Russia. If I’m not mistaken, 215 strike drones, ballistic missiles, and other types of missiles were recorded — targeting civilian infrastructure, people, residential areas, and various facilities. This is a serious strike," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy believes that the attack may have been a signal to the United States, aimed at increasing pressure on Ukraine in the international arena.

"Russia understands that Ukraine is holding its ground and defending its rights, so it’s applying pressure — on our people and on the United States. That’s what I associate today’s strike with, perhaps even primarily," the president said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the strike was linked to his visit to South Africa but noted that Russia has no interest in seeing Ukraine strengthen its position on the African continent.

"Putin doesn’t like Ukraine’s presence in Africa. Clearly, he is very unwilling to see Ukraine develop normal, human — above all humanitarian and economic — relations with the countries of your continent," Zelenskyy added.

Massive Combined Strike on April 24

During the night of April 24, Russian invaders launched a combined attack on Ukraine using missiles of various types — air-, ground-, and sea-launched — as well as Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones simulating other models.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected.

As of 10:00 a.m. on April 24, at least nine people were confirmed dead and over 100 injured in Kyiv. The consequences of the strike were recorded in five city districts.

In Pavlohrad, the blast wave affected 14 apartment buildings, mostly damaging windows and balconies. Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

In the Zhytomyr region, the combined strike wounded a rescuer and damaged four State Emergency Service vehicles. Several private garages were also damaged, a fire broke out, and the blast wave shattered windows in multiple apartment buildings.

Throughout the night, Russian forces carried out several missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city was also attacked by drones. Two people were injured.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a man and a child were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

