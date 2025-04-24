ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Consequences of Russian strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region: high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

"The blast wave affected 14 high-rise buildings. Most of them have damaged windows and balconies. The infrastructure is also damaged. No one was injured," the statement said.

Shelling of Pavlohrad on 24 April 2025
Shelling of Pavlohrad on 24 April 2025
Shelling of Pavlohrad on 24 April 2025

