News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Consequences of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of 24 April.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Two multi-storey buildings in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts were damaged. Experts are currently conducting an inspection," he said.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025
Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025
Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025
Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025
Consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025

The Shaheds' attack on Zaporizhzhia on 24 April 2025.

At night, Russian invaders attacked the city with strike drones.

