Ruscists attacked Zhytomyr region: rescuer was wounded, fires broke out. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched a combined attack on the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy shelling damaged private garages and started a fire. The blast wave also smashed windows in several apartment buildings.



One rescuer was wounded, and four units of SES equipment were damaged as a result of the repeated shelling. The fire was extinguished over a total area of 2,500 square metres," the statement said.

We are currently working to eliminate the consequences and provide the necessary assistance to the owners of the damaged housing.

Shelling on 24 April 2025

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv and its region, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under a massive combined Russian attack.

