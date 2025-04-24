Russia fired 215 UAVs and missiles at Ukraine. 112 targets destroyed, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 24 April 2025, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types, as well as attack UAVs and other types of imitation drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The main target of the ruscists was Kyiv.

Read more: Russian night attack: almost 40 fire pits eliminated in nine regions. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A total of 215 air targets were recorded:

- 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas - Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk regions - Russian Federation);

- 37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Saratov region);

- 6 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Donetsk region);

- 12 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

- 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod region);

- 145 Shahed attack UAVs/simulators of various types (from Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation; Chauda - Crimea).

Read more: Russian attack on Kyiv: 9 dead, over 100 injured, including 6 children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

How the air defence system worked

Air defence forces destroyed 112 air targets:

- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

- 31 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

- 6 Kalibr cruise missiles;

- 4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles;

- 64 Shahed attack UAVs.

68 Russian imitation drones were lost in the area.

"Aviation, in particular F-16 and Mirage pilots, took an active part in repelling the attack. The Ukrainian pilots have shot down dozens of air targets.

The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions," the Air Force added.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region: high-rise buildings damaged. PHOTOS