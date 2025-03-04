We stand ready to work under strong leadership of President Trump to achieve lasting peace, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war.

The head of state wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace closer. No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I are ready to work under the strong leadership of President Trump to achieve a lasting peace. We are ready to work quickly to end the war," the president said.

According to him, the first steps may include:

release of prisoners;

An immediate ceasefire in the skies: a ban on missiles, long-range drones, and bombing of energy and other civilian infrastructure;

an immediate truce at sea if Russia does the same.

Read more: Musk says that Zelenskyy "should be offered some kind of amnesty in neutral country in exchange for peaceful transition back to democracy"

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine wants to move quickly through all the next stages and agree on a "strong final agreement" with the United States.

"We really appreciate how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember that pivotal moment when President Trump granted Ukraine Javelinas. We are grateful for that," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the meeting at the White House on February 28 "did not go as planned" and he is "sorry that it happened."

"It's time to do the right thing. We would like to see further cooperation and communication be constructive. As for the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step towards strengthening security and reliable security guarantees, and I sincerely hope that it will work effectively," the President summarized.

Read more: Zelenskyy had conversation with Merz: Germany is leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine

Trump and Zelenskyy's dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and "disrespected" him.

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.