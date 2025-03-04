Zelenskyy had conversation with Merz: Germany is leader in supplying air defense systems to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with the leader of the German CDU party Friedrich Merz.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"A good conversation with the leader of the CDU party, which won the Bundestag elections, Friedrich Merz. We coordinated our positions. I am grateful for the support. We in Ukraine greatly appreciate Germany's efforts to restore European security and protect lives in Ukraine.

We remember that Germany is the leader in the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine and plays a leading role in ensuring the financial stability of our country. We agreed with Friedrich Merz on further cooperation and contacts," he said.

Read more: Bundestag should immediately unblock 3 billion euros for Ukraine - Baerbock