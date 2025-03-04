ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11298 visitors online
News Musk’s statements about Ukraine and Zelenskyy
15 172 189

Musk says that Zelenskyy "should be offered some kind of amnesty in neutral country in exchange for peaceful transition back to democracy"

Musk says Zelenskyy needs amnesty

American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk has once again rebuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he "should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Musk's post on the social network X.

It should be noted that Musk shared a post on his page by the famous lawyer Rogan O'Handley, in which he called Zelenskyy a dictator.

Read more: Musk supports idea of US withdrawal from NATO and UN

"True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine," Musk commented on the post.

To recap, earlier, Musk said that Zelenskyy wanted "eternal war" and an "endless meat grinder". Earlier, Musk also explained why his attitude towards Ukraine had changed.

Маск скрін

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6319) Elon Musk (59)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 