Musk says that Zelenskyy "should be offered some kind of amnesty in neutral country in exchange for peaceful transition back to democracy"

American billionaire and head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk has once again rebuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he "should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Musk's post on the social network X.

It should be noted that Musk shared a post on his page by the famous lawyer Rogan O'Handley, in which he called Zelenskyy a dictator.

"True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine," Musk commented on the post.

To recap, earlier, Musk said that Zelenskyy wanted "eternal war" and an "endless meat grinder". Earlier, Musk also explained why his attitude towards Ukraine had changed.