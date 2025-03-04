White House suspends all military aid to Ukraine - "Voice of America"

US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Voice of America, citing a senior White House official.

"President [US President Donald Trump] has made it clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are suspending and reviewing our assistance to make sure it contributes to a solution," the official said of Ukraine's aid.

Fox News also reported that the United States was pausing military aid to Ukraine "until President Trump decides that the Ukrainians are committed to good-faith peace talks".

Citing a senior Trump administration official, Fox News reports that it is a temporary pause in aid for now.

"This is not a permanent suspension of aid, it's a pause," the official told the newspaper, adding that "now we are issuing withdrawal orders."

According to the official, this is a response to the behaviour of Ukrainian President Zelensky over the past week, Fox News reports.

Bloomberg also reported on the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, citing a senior US Department of Defence official.

"The US is holding up all pending military assistance until Trump determines Ukraine’s leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace," the newspaper reports.

The article states that this decision may not only apply to the $3.85 billion worth of equipment that was provided under the previous Biden administration. The suspension could also apply to US equipment that the US has already provided or continues to provide to Ukraine.

The move, Bloomberg writes, "goes beyond just allowing the [already agreed] funding to run out, but also threatens aid already being delivered or in progress. That includes the delivery of critical munitions, hundreds of guided missile systems, anti-tank weapons and other equipment."

According to the newspaper, if the US terminates existing contracts with arms manufacturers, this may involve the government paying compensation to those companies that have started to fulfil orders under contracts for Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump said that he had not yet discussed options for stopping military aid to Ukraine, as everything "will depend on what happens next".

On the evening of 3 March, the Verkhovna Rada website published an appeal to US President Donald Trump, the Congress and the American people from the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, parliamentary factions and groups.