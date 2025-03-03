Termination of US aid to Ukraine will play into Putin’s hands alone – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is not receiving new aid from the United States, as it is receiving the aid that Congress had previously approved.

The head of state said this to Ukrainian and British journalists, Censor.NET reports.

The President was answering a question about the consequences of a possible cessation of aid during a conversation with the Ukrainian and British press following the March 2 summit in London.

"Ukraine considers the United States its strategic partner... We are ready to continue the dialogue. We want to rely on new assistance... And I believe that terminating such assistance would mean aiding only Putin. That is why I consider the United States a leader of the civilized world, and I am sure they will definitely not help Putin," he stressed

Read more: It will not be easy to change me, but I said I’m changing to NATO, - Zelenskyy

The Head of State noted that as of now, Ukraine continues to receive aid from the United States, but the aid that was "once" approved by the Congress. New aid has not yet been considered in the United States.

He also said that he and his team continue to work "on any challenges" to ensure that the AFU "has no surprises."

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine has "made great strides" in its own weapons production.

According to him, production in Europe is growing. And this, Zelenskyy added, is one of the important signals of support for Ukraine.

See more: It’s inspiring that Zelenskyy’s rating has grown more than Zaluzhnyi’s - OP adviser Mylovanov. INFOGRAPHICS