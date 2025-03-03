President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he considers Ukraine's membership in NATO to be his mission and reiterated that he would resign if the country were accepted into the Alliance.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with British journalists at Stansted Airport.

"As for leaving office, it will not be easy to replace me. I mean, it's not enough just to hold elections, you also have to keep me out. It's a bit more complicated. It will turn out that they will have to negotiate with me, and I said that I am changing to NATO. So I have fulfilled my task. If there is NATO and the war is over, then I have fulfilled my mission," the head of state said.

He also spoke about pressure from international partners, who, he said, may try to influence Ukraine's decisions. He criticised such approaches, noting that they contradict democratic principles.

"It looks like people (let's not name their positions, let's just say citizens of other countries) are telling Ukrainians what kind of president they should have. Especially if these people hold official positions. To be honest, this looks unconstructive and undemocratic. Perhaps this is a way out for everyone - for Putin and for everyone - if I am not as flexible as they say. Well, yes, I'm changing to NATO, to be honest," Zelenskyy concluded.

