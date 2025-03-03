US has not yet discussed suspension of military aid to Ukraine – Trump

US President Donald Trump said that he has not yet discussed options for suspending military aid to Ukraine, as everything "will depend on what happens next."

He said this at his press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We have not discussed this yet. It will all depend on what happens next, a lot of things are happening right now as we speak. I can give you an answer, and then go back to my office, to my beautiful Oval Office, and find out that that answer is already out of date. It's like in business," Trump explained.

The US president also added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be "more grateful" because "this country has supported them in every circumstance."

Trump also commented again on Zelenskyy's words that the end of the war with Russia is still "very, very far away."

"I want it (the war - ed.) to end quickly. I don't want it to go on for years, and President Zelenskyy, who made the statement, better be wrong about it," Trump added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump called the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the war with Russia is still "very far away" the " worst statement".