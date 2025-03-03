Zelenskyy makes "worst statement" about distant peace with Russia. US will not put up with it, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has called the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the war with Russia is still "very far away" the "worst statement".

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy's words, which were commented on by the American president, were heard the night before, when the Ukrainian leader was leaving London after participating in the summit. At the time, he also expressed hope that the United States would continue to help Ukraine despite the public spat in the Oval Office, the Associated Press quoted him as saying.

"This is the worst statement that Zelenskyy could have made, and America will not put up with it for long! This is what I said, this guy doesn't want peace as long as he has America's support, and Europe has said directly in a meeting with Zelensky that they can't do it without the United States," Trump said.

According to him, "it's probably not the best statement" made in terms of "demonstrating strength to Russia."

"What are they thinking?" Trump summarized.

Trump and Zelenskyy's dispute

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to raised tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latterwas not ready for peace and "disrespected" him.

