We want to hear from Zelenskyy that he regrets dispute with Trump - Waltz

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that the US administration expects to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he regrets the dispute that took place in the Oval Office on February 28.

Volz said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"Zelenskyy really did his country a real disservice by not reaching a positive result on Friday, and you know, we'll see how things develop further," the Trump adviser said.

Waltz also noted that the White House wants to hear from Zelenskyy "that he regrets what happened, that he is willing to sign this rare earth minerals agreement, and that he is willing to participate in peace talks."

"I don't think it's too much. I think it's what's best for the American people, for the Ukrainian people, for Russia and for the world to restore stability," he concluded.

The dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.