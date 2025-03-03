Ukraine will never recognize occupied territories as Russian. There will be no concessions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will never recognize the territories occupied by Russia as Russian. The future peace must include concrete security guarantees.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainian and British journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"There is no chance that we will legally recognize it. There is a law, and even if one country like Russia violates international law, it does not mean that others will accept and support it. Everyone understands that Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as Russian," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that "there is still a long way to go before an agreement to end the war."

"The peace we envision in the future must be just, fair and sustainable. It must be very specific, with very specific security guarantees and with very specific carriers of these security guarantees," the head of state added.

