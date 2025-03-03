Ukraine will not receive money from US if it does not seek peace, - US Secretary of Commerce Lutnick

Ukraine will not receive any money from the United States until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrates a desire for peace talks and an end to the war.

This was stated by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the US minister, US President Donald Trump wants to end the war in Ukraine.

"He even said that one should be reasonable with Putin. You cannot say that Putin is a terrorist and then call him and try to negotiate peace with him. So you have to be balanced. Donald Trump knows how to be a mediator. He knows how to arbitrate. And he needs Zelenskyy. And Zelensky needed to hear it directly from the US, which is funding Ukraine: ‘We will not give you money if you do not strive for peace," Lutnick said.

He also said that on 28 February, the White House had everything prepared for the signing of the minerals agreement, but the Ukrainian delegation, according to Lutnick, ruined the plans.

"We had tables set up for signing. It was all designed to be beautiful. Instead, we had lunch alone, without Zelenskyy's delegation, because they didn't come for peace," the US official said.

