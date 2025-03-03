UN concerned about fundamental change in US policy – Türk

The United Nations has expressed deep concern about the "fundamental change in direction" of US policy under President Donald Trump.

"For many decades, we have enjoyed bipartisan support from the United States on human rights issues. Now I am deeply concerned about the fundamental change in direction that is taking place at the national and international levels," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a speech in which he did not mention Trump by name.

The sharp cuts in national social safety nets, climate finance and foreign aid represent a significant setback for human rights, conflict prevention and global stability, Turk said.

In his global review of the state of human rights, Türk warned that the foundation of the international order, which he said has brought unprecedented stability, is at risk of collapsing as 120 conflicts rage around the world.

He also expressed concern about the use of weapons against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and called on Israel to stop threatening annexation.

Earlier, Trump issued an executive order to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and to extend the freeze on UNRWA funding, the Palestinian refugee agency.

