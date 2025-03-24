Zelenskyy on spat with Trump in White House: I defended dignity of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a tense discussion with Donald Trump at the White House in late February, he defended Ukraine's dignity.

"In that conversation, I defended the dignity of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that it was the sense of dignity that became one of the key motivations of Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression.

"Why did Ukrainians defend themselves at the beginning of this war? It was because of dignity. We do not consider ourselves some kind of superpower," the President emphasized, adding that Ukrainians are united when it comes to freedom and democracy.

Time magazine notes that in late February, Ukraine had hoped to receive confirmation of support from the United States, but at that point, that feeling was in jeopardy.

"But at that moment, there was a feeling that we were not allies or did not take the position of allies," Zelenskyy summarized.

Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday, 28 February.

"Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed and raised their voices during their meeting in the Oval Office

After that, the US media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was leaving the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States was signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had "shown disrespect".

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On March 4, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

On the evening of March 4, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to peace and is ready to "work quickly" to end the war. He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a lasting peace.

