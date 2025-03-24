Zelenskyy: Stopping US aid did not affect Kursk operation

The temporary suspension of US assistance to Ukraine did not affect the course of the Defense Forces' operation in Kursk region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the American magazine Time, Censor.NET reports.

"Don't get me wrong. Morale always depends on whether your partners are standing by your side. But I would not say that the freezing (of US aid - Ed.) affected the operation in Kursk," Zelenskyy said.

The magazine also recalled the story of Russian disinformation about the Kursk operation. In the midst of the fighting, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Putin, who told the White House chief that "thousands of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region were surrounded by Russian troops."

"It was a lie," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Russia managed to influence some representatives of White House through disinformation, - Zelenskyy

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.