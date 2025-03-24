Russia managed to influence some representatives of White House through disinformation, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some US officials have begun to accept Russian disinformation, even when it contradicted US intelligence.

He gave an example of the statement about the "encirclement of the Ukrainian military by Russians" in the Kursk region, which has been repeatedly repeated by US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy emphasized that such information, which did not correspond to reality, was voiced even after U.S. intelligence had refuted these statements.

The President of Ukraine believes that Putin was able to influence some members of the White House team through disinformation during his conversation with Trump.

"I believe that Russia managed to influence some people from the White House team with the help of information. Their (Russians' - ed.) signal to the Americans was that Ukrainians do not want to end the war, and something must be done to force them to," Zelenskyy said.

Putin and Trump's conversation

