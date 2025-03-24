Zelenskyy on cover of Time: about dispute with Trump and his endgame in politics. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared on the cover of the US magazine Time, where he shared his thoughts on the dispute with Donald Trump and the current political stage.

He said this in an interview with Time journalist Simon Shuster, Censor.NET reports.

The well-known American magazine Time has released a new issue with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the cover, titled "The Endgame". This is a chess term that in a political context symbolises the final stage of a process or situation.

In an interview, Zelenskyy said that after an argument with Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office, he avoided discussing the incident, trying not to escalate a diplomatic crisis that could threaten not only his position but also the country's existence.

"Let's leave that to history," Zelenskyy answered the question, explaining that he wanted to move on.

The journalist also drew attention to the paintings hanging in the Presidential Office. One of them is dedicated to the sunken Russian warship "Moskva", while the other depicts Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Russia.

