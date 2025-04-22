Zaporizhzhia NPP will not operate without Ukraine – Zelenskyy

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant will not operate without Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Zaporizhzhia plant — I believe I’ve mentioned this before — isn’t operating on its own today. And it won’t operate without Ukraine. Even the United States, with all due respect, won’t be enough. Our technical personnel are essential," the president said.

In addition, there is the issue of ensuring the safety of people living in Enerhodar.

At the same time, Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States on restoring the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — if Russia withdraws from the site.

Read more: Ukraine will push for unconditional ceasefire to be discussed in London – Zelenskyy

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the issue of ending the war in Ukraine, the United States proposed to grant neutral status to the territories around the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and transfer them to Washington's control.