Ukraine will push for unconditional ceasefire to be discussed in London – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the meeting with the United States and European allies in London on April 23, the Ukrainian delegation would emphasize the possibility of establishing an "unconditional ceasefire."

Zelenskyy recalled Kyiv’s earlier proposal to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure, which could be implemented through a ban on missile and long-range drone strikes.

"Ukrainian representatives — both at the recent meetings in Paris and at the upcoming talks in London this week — will have a key task: to prioritize the issue of an unconditional ceasefire. This must be the starting point. Peace begins with silence. And only when there is true silence, and when people trust the negotiation process, can fundamental issues be resolved," the president stressed.

He noted that the number of Russian attacks had increased even further today.

"By early afternoon — as of 1 p.m. — there had already been nearly 3,000 shellings, assaults, and other strikes. Russia used missiles, Shaheds, nearly 90 aerial bombs, heavy weaponry, and drones. Russian attacks continue along the entire frontline. I expect a new report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi this evening," the President added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Wednesday, April 23, representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Britain, and France would meet in London for a new round of talks. The parties will discuss the terms of the ceasefire.