Sooner or later, evil will retreat and life will win - Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians on Easter. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the bright holiday of the Resurrection of Christ.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Zelenskyy' s video congratulations.

"Evil has its hour, but God has his day. This is one of the meanings embedded in the story of Christ. That sooner or later, but certainly, evil will retreat and life will win.



We want this for all 1152 days of the full-scale war. We are united in this. Every day and especially today, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date. Together. We are fighting for Ukraine together. And we pray for Ukraine together," he said.

"Let the hour of evil end. Let the day of life come. A day of peace. The day of Ukraine. A day that will last for centuries. And we will be able to come together again. At the same table. On a peaceful Easter.

May all this come true.

May God help us in this.

May there be peace. Let there be Ukraine.

Christ is risen!

He is truly risen!" the Head of State added.