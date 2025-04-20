Russian troops create impression of ceasefire, but try to advance and cause us losses - Zelenskyy

As of 6 am on 20 April, 59 Russian attacks and five assault actions by Russian units had already taken place in different areas of the frontline.

This was reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy by the head of the department, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, one combat engagement was recorded in the Starobilsk sector, three combat engagements in the Donetsk sector in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors, and one in the Zaporizhzhia sector near Stepove. Dozens of uses of FPV by the enemy.

There were Russian artillery strikes and the use of drones in the Kursk region.

"Our soldiers everywhere respond as the enemy deserves in specific combat circumstances. Ukraine will continue to act in a mirror image.

Between 06:00 p.m. yesterday and 00:00 today, 387 attacks and 19 assault actions by the Russian army took place. The Russians used drones 290 times," Zelenskyy said.

"In general, as of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places it is still trying to make individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine. Russia must fully comply with the ceasefire. Ukraine's proposal to implement and extend the ceasefire for 30 days after 24:00 today remains in force. We will act in accordance with the real situation," the Head of State emphasised.

The day before, on 19 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 06:00 p.m. Moscow time on 19 April until midnight on 21 April.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another attempt by Putin to play with people's lives.